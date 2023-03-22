A Monticello man died about 4:19 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 138 in Drew County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Othello King, 76, was driving a 2003 model Buick LeSabre east on the highway. Near the intersection of Grizzell Lane, the vehicle sped up and went off the roadway into a ditch off the north side of the road, coming to rest in a culvert.
King died at the scene.
The weather was partly cloudy and the road was dry.
Deputy Craig Labaj investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.