The collision of two vehicles on Interstate 30 westbound south of Malvern about 1:30 p.m. Monday killed one driver, and injured five children and the second driver.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jasmine Crawford, 32, of St. Louis was driving a 2002 model Chevrolet in the inside lane of I-30. Crawford lost control and sideswiped the left front of a 2013 Isuzu in the outside lane, driven by Joel Gillies, 51, of Chesapeake, MD.
Both vehicles left the roadway and struck trees.
Crawford was killed. Five minors in the Crawford vehicle – three girls and two boys – were hurt and taken to either Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock or to Baptist Medical Center in Malvern. The children were not identified in the report.
Gillies was also injured and was taken to the Malvern hospital.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet.
Trooper Don Moreland investigated the wreck.