Hot and muggy Gulf air will support a chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms for a couple of days
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values will climb up toward 105 degrees through Saturday.
A weak cool front will stall near Interstate 30 during Sunday and Monday and will help to bring better focus for scattered to even numerous thunderstorms as the heat eases up just a bit.
High temperatures in the Magnolia area will be in the lower 90s into next week. Lows will be in the lower 70s.