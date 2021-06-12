There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in South Carolina.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.3 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-28-46-50-54, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $31 million ($21.38 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).