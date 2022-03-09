There was one grand prize winner of $126 million in Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery sold in New York.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-18-38-58-64, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. Three were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.4 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-43-55-59-67, Powerball 2, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $99 million ($67.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.