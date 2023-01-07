Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor.
They include the following.
Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment.
Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute Advisory Board. Term expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Dr. Margaret Ellibee.
Michael Burdine, Texarkana, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2023. Reappointment.
Haley Strunk, Crossett, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2025. Replaces Yolanda Green.
Will Montgomery, Hope, to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. Term expires July 1, 2027. Reappointment.
Eric Tolin, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Term expires on October 14, 2025. Replaces Jeffrey Pritchett.
Chief Shane Wood, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Term expires on October 14, 2025. Replaces Larry Brewer.
Chief Carlos Garcia, Monticello, to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council. Term expires on July 1, 2025. Replaces Jason Akers.
Jill Weinischke, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council. Term expires on July 1, 2025. Replaces Christopher White.
Keri Cody, Ashdown, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Term expires on August 31, 2025. Reappointment.
Scott Lane, Monticello, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Appointment expires August 1, 2026. Reappointment.
Bruce Maloch, Magnolia, to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2029. Replaces James Smith.
Representative Brian Evans, Cabot, to the Board of Control for Southern Regional Education. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Replaces Senator Joyce Elliott.
Dr. Brian Jones, El Dorado, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Appointment expires August 24, 2026. Reappointment.
Chief David Williams, McGehee, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2025. Replaces Susana O’Daniel.
Daniel Turner, Arkadelphia, to the Sex Offender Assessment Committee. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Kimberly Dale.