A TexARKana man was sentenced this week to 168 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Texarkana.
According to court records, officers with the Texarkana Police Department began investigating Terron Jerome Pearse, 33, after receiving information that a felony warrant had been issued for his arrest.
On October 12, 2020, officers located and attempted to make contact with Pearse, while he sat in a parked vehicle at his residence. As officers approached Pearse, he ran inside his residence and locked the door. Knowing that Pearse was on state parole, and had an active search wavier on file, officers searched Pearse’s vehicle. Inside Pearse’s vehicle, officers located a backpack that contained approximately 611 grams (or about 1.34 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine. While officers were making attempts to get Pearse to come out of the residence, he fell through the ceiling and was taken into custody.
The Texarkana Police Department, the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force and the FBI investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones prosecuted the case.