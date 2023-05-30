A Silver Alert has been issued for Stephanie J. Hohn, 62, of Hot Springs.
The alert was issued on Tuesday afternoon, but Hohn has apparently been missing since April 13.
People was information about Hohn may contact Mike McCormick of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, 501-622-3660.
Hohn is a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches, and about 160 pounds. She had short blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has medium complexion.
Hohn was last known to be at 109A Penn St. in Hot Springs, which is located near Thornton Ferry. She was wearing a redish plaid shirt and black pants.
She may be traveling in a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis with paper tags.
A “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.