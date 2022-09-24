Board members from the Hempstead County Economic Development will be traveling to communities throughout Hempstead County in September and October to answer questions and concerns the community may have about the proposed ¼ of a penny sales tax to generate revenue for economic development within Hempstead County.
The first meeting will be held on Monday, September 26 at Hempstead Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
The tax, approved recently by the Quorum Court, will only go into effect if approved by voters during the general election on November 8, 2022.
Town hall meetings will be held in each community to explain to the citizens why this tax is needed and what the benefits of it will be to Hempstead County.
