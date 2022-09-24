The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds candidates for political office and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on any highway right-of-way in Arkansas.
“There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right-of-way,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor.
“The Arkansas Department of Transportation encourages everyone to follow the right-of-way laws to keep the roadsides clear and ensure our highways are as safe as possible.”
Laws permit only official directional, informational, and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property.
ARDOT personnel will remove any campaign signs placed on the right of way and will contact owners of large “billboard” signs. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest ARDOT Area Maintenance Office.