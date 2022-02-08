A Hamburg man was sentenced Monday to 92 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Federal District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado.
According to court documents, during an investigation on December 9, 2019, the Ashley County Sheriff's Department and the Arkansas State Parole Office conducted a search of the residence belonging to Richard Patrick Stanley, 35. The search resulted in officers locating and seizing two firearms and narcotics from the residence.
The Ashley County Sheriff's Department, with assistance from the Arkansas State Parole Office and the ATF, investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Achorn prosecuted the case.