Miss Metro Cori Keller won the title of Miss Arkansas 2023 Saturday night at the 85th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. The pageant took place at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.
Mitchell won a $30,000 scholarship provided by the Ted and Shannon Boy Skokos Foundation and more than $75,000 in awards, wardrobe, transportation, and gifts.
Keller will represent Arkansas at the Miss America competition and will make appearances across the state, speaking in support of the goals of the Miss Arkansas and Miss America system.
Keller was crowned by the outgoing Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell of Conway.
Over $180,000 in scholarships were awarded throughout the week to various miss contestants.
Keller, 25, is the daughter of Lynn and Tracy Keller of Stuttgart.
She is a 2020 Cum Laude Graduate of Arkansas State University where she received a degree in exercise science. She received her master’s degree in mass communications (Radio/TV) from Arkansas State University in 2022.
Keller was working as a ESPN freelance sports commentator, an account executive for CJRW and a dance coach at MKDS. For her talent, she performed a tap dance to “Workin.”
Keller also won the following awards during the week:
Preliminary Evening Gown
Bill Tarkington Overall Evening Gown
The other Top Five Finalists were:
1st runner-up (receiving a $15,000 scholarship sponsored by Dr. Rhys Branman, Cosmetic Surgery Center, Exhale Med Spa): Historic Batesville Camille Cathey
2nd runner-up (receiving a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by the Former Miss Arkansas Association): River Valley Callie Scherrey
3rd runner up (receiving a $8,000 scholarship sponsored by CDCM – Susie Morgan): Diamond Lakes Brooke Bradford
4th runner-up: (receiving at $6,000 scholarship sponsored Don & Robin Houseworth): Dogwood Kennedy Holland*
The Semi-Finalists finishing 6th - 15th will each receive a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by Kendra Scott, The Jim and Kay Hinkle Family, Glen Eskola in Memory of Heather Callicott and the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation.
They are listed in competition order:
Arkansas State University Riley Strube
Ouachita River Melody Stotts
UCA Jada Simpson
Ozark Mountain Apple Dennie
Boomtown Blair Wortsmith
South Arkansas Anna-Marie Wright
Spirit of Arkansas Hannah Hagerman
Greater Little Rock Sophe Sligh
Central Arkansas Ciara Callicott
Ouachita Baptist University Haley Shourd
The Toni & David F. Rankin Overall Instrumentalist Award, in the amount of $1,000 and provided by Beth Ann Rankin, went to Greater Little Rock Sophe Sligh.