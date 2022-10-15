There were grand prize winners Friday in California and Florida in the national Mega Millions lottery. Prize awards for the estimated $494 million jackpot were not available.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
9-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in North Carolina and New Jersey. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Texas.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $20,000. There were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball 6, Power Play 5x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $454 million ($232.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.