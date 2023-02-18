Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-33-38-57-70, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $104 million ($53.1 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

31-32-54-60-63, Powerball 12, Power Play 4x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $73 million ($38.5 million).

