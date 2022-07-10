A Hamburg driver died about 4 p.m. Saturday when her car struck the rear of a truck trailer on U.S. 82 near Ashley County Road 301.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Barbara J. Jordan, 60, was driving a 1998 model Nissan west on U.S. 82 near the Mist community.
Her car was overtaken by a westbound 2019 Kenworth in a legal passing zone. The Jordan vehicle crossed the center line and the left front struck the right rear tires of the tractor-trailer.
The Jordan car came to a final rest in the eastbound lane, facing west. The truck came to a controlled stop.
The truck’s driver was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. John Pryor investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.