Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

7-11-18-30-36, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $60 million ($41.1 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

12-22-54-66-69, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($14.2 million cash).

