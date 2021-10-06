There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-11-18-30-36, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $60 million ($41.1 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-22-54-66-69, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($14.2 million cash).