Lawsuits alleging Netflix and Hulu should pay franchise fees in municipalities where it offers services in Texas and Arkansas have been dismissed by federal judges in Texarkana.
U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey dismissed a suit Thursday filed on behalf of the City of Ashdown in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III dismissed a suit the same day filed on behalf of the City of New Boston, TX in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.
Both cases were filed as class actions seeking to proceed on behalf of all municipalities in the state.
The suits alleged that Netflix and Hulu should be paying franchise fees.
Hickey’s order granting a motion to dismiss the case refers to the Arkansas Video Service Act. Hickey ruled that the state law doesn’t provide for the action sought in the lawsuit.
