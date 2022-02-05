Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

7-16-34-44-61, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $31 million ($21 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

18-29-33-62-63, Powerball 15, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $137 million ($94.4 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

