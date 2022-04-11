There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-16-31-62-66, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There were one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Puerto Rico.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $288 million ($178.3 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-11-29-32-40, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $106 million ($65.3 million million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.