Hope Mayor Don Still says the city has been talking with the local railroads serving Hope concerning the trains that have sometimes blocked several busy intersections.
“We’ve been working on this for probably the past three months,” said Mayor Don Still on Tuesday.
The mayor noted, “it seems like train traffic, especially on 16th and 6th, has really picked up over the past several months.” The reason for the upswing is due to the cars that feed the new Tyson feed mill in the western part of the county. “The cars that feed the feed mill are being taken off the Union Pacific ‘main line’ and put on the Kiamichi tracks. These are then shipped to the Tyson Feed Mill,” says Mayor Still.
According to the mayor the feed mill goes through up to 20 cars of raw material per day. This means the filled cars are coming through and then the empty cars are coming back through.
