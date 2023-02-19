A man walking at Interstate 30’s Exit 30 in Hope was struck and killed about 2:07 a.m. Sunday.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Faheem Shehzad, 36, of Carteret, NJ, was in the eastbound roadway when he was struck by an eastbound 2003 model Honda Accord driven by Sharon Reed, 59, of Hope.
Shehzad died at the scene. Reed was injured and taken to Wadley Medical Center in TEXarkana.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Exit 30 is the U.S. 278 Hope-Nashville exit.
Cpl. Darren Henley of the Arkansas State Police investigated the accident.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.