There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-31-34-51-53, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $190 million ($137.3 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
30-32-42-46-48, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $63 million ($45.0 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.