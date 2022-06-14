Two vehicles were pulled from the Little River in Hempstead County on Tuesday, and one may provide clues into an unspecified missing person’s case.
The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that on Tuesday morning, a fisherman reported discovering an underwater vehicle at Allen’s Ferry Landing.
The landing is at the end of Hempstead County Road 190, about 1.5 miles west of Fulton.
The vehicle was located and pulled from about 30 feet of water.
During the search, a second vehicle was found. Red River Wrecker Service extracted the vehicle at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say one of the vehicles may be connected with a long-standing missing person’s case in the county. There was no word as to whether human remains were found in either vehicle.
Hempstead County deputies, Arkansas Game and Fish, Miller County Dive Team, Hempstead County Dive Team, Pafford EMS and the Office of Emergency Services of Hempstead County responded to the scene.