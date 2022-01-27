Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-11-38-49-69, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $104 million ($72.5 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Millions numbers were:

3-12-38-53-58, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $421 million ($290.9 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

