There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-11-38-49-69, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $104 million ($72.5 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Millions numbers were:
3-12-38-53-58, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $421 million ($290.9 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.