A passenger was killed and five other people were injured about 8:20 p.m. Friday in a wreck on U.S. 63 in Bradley County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Doyle Sowheaver, 60, of Rison was driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna north on the highway. Rebecca Frizzell, 26, of Little Rock, was driving a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas southbound.
As both vehicles attempted to negotiate a curve, the Sowheaver vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck the Frizzell car head-on.
Lishia Sowheaver, 59, of Rison, was killed.
Both drivers were injured as were three other passengers in the Sowheaver vehicle: Lishia R. Billings, 36, Justin Billings, 38, and a minor passenger whose name and age were not listed in the report. All of the injured people in the Sowheaver car are from Rison.
The injured were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet.
Cpl. Brian Dixon investigated the collision for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.