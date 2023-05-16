There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-26-28-55-58, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $146 million ($78.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-2-23-40-45, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $113 million ($60.3 million cash).