A minor was killed about 5:20 p.m. Friday when the 2020 Chevrolet the minor was driving collided with a 1989 model Mack truck on Arkansas 26 near Antoine (Clark County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, the minor was driving west on Arkansas 26, west of Antoine, when the vehicle crossed the center line.
The Mack driver tried to brake, and the minor attempted to get back into his lane, but the vehicles struck head-on.
The minor died at the scene. The body was released to Welch Funeral Home. State Police reports don’t identify minors who are killed or injured in motor vehicle incidents.
The truck driver, Terry D. McKinnon, 56, of Prescott, and his passenger, Kenneth McKinnon, 62, also of Prescott, were injured and taken to an area hospital.
Cpl. Christopher Harper investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; accident location; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.