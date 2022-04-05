There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-32-39-46-69, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $246 million ($157.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $81million ($51.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.