There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-6-16-38-56, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Hampshire.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $256 million ($185.6 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-21-49-65-67, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $274 million ($197.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.