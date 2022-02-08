TEXarkana Police need help finding Reginald Easter, 34, a TEXarkana man with Magnolia ties.
According to the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers Program, Easter broke into his ex-girlfriend's house twice on the same night in January. He assaulted her both times and in both instances, the victim awoke to find Easter in her bedroom in the middle of the night. He climbed through a window with a hammer and confronted her about talking to another man.
He snatched her phone out of her hands to keep her from calling 911 and then hit her on the face. A couple hours later, he came back to the house and did the same thing.
Detective Cliff Harris got felony warrants for burglary of a habitation and stalking that same day for Easter.
Monday afternoon, the victim came home to again find Easter inside her house. He attacked her and hit her several times with his fists and the leg of a table that was broken when he shoved her into it. He then made her to go outside with him. He again accused her of talking to another man and told her that he was going to kill her.
Someone happened to be driving past them as they walked down the street and asked if she was OK. She jumped in the car with the stranger and they left Easter standing in the middle of the road. LifeNet transported the victim to Wadley Regional Hospital for treatment.
TEXarkana Police expect more charges will be filed against Easter for this incident in the next few days.
“We have looked for Easter for the last month. We know he's obviously around Texarkana somewhere, but haven't been able to find him yet. Meanwhile, he's managed to continue to brazenly terrorize the victim in her own home and disappear each time before we can get there,” Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers said in a statement.
People with information about Easter are asked to call TEXarkana Police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.