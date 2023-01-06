Two Georgia residents died early Friday when their vehicle was struck head-on by truck being driven the wrong was on Interstate 40 near Widener in St. Francis County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Rylee Makenzie Lester, 18, of Concord, GA was driving a 2023 Kia Rio west on Interstate 40 about 1:53 a.m.
Daniel Charles Brown, 31, of Grapevine, driving a 1996 model Chevrolet truck, got on the interstate at the 247-mile marker, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.
The vehicles struck head-on.
Lester and her passenger, Sebastian Hall Arnold, 23, of Griffin, GA, died at the scene.
Brown was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Trip Hensley investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.