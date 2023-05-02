There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-38-55-61-66, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $71 million ($38.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
18-38-53-62-64, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $52 million ($27.7 million cash).