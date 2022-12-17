A Benton County deputy sheriff died about 6:32 a.m. Saturday while performing a motorcycle escort.
Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette was involved in a traffic accident while escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville. The organization provides wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries across the United States.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Newell was driving a 2017 model Harley-Davidson motorcycle east in the center-turn lane of U.S. 71B at Southeast Metro Parkway. The motorcycle struck a curb and went out of control, and struck an eastbound 2022 model Freightliner.
Deputy Newell died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured and was not named in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Sgt. Andy Ball of the Bentonville Police Department investigated the wreck.
Detective Newell began his law enforcement career in the detention division with the Sheriff’s Office on December 1, 1998 and later went on to graduate from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. He served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant in the administration section and most recently as a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. He was a certified instructor in numerous courses.