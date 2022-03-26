Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-13-42-51-58, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $20,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $400.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $60 million ($37.9 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

31-33-37-38-48, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $181 million ($118.1 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

