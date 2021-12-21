There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-13-23-34-66, Powerball 2, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in North Carolina. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Georgia, Maryland and New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $378 million ($275.9 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
21-32-38-48-62, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $171 million ($124.6 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.