Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

17-26-37-61-65, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $57 million ($30.1 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

20-29-30-52-58, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($35.1 million cash).

