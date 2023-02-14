There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
17-26-37-61-65, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $57 million ($30.1 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-29-30-52-58, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($35.1 million cash).