A TexARKana driver died and her passenger was injured about 3:33 p.m. Thursday during a collision at the intersection of East Third and U.S. 71.
According to an Arkansas State Police report, Rebecca Hill French was driving a 2006 model Ford Taurus west on East Third and made a left turn to go southbound on the highway. Her car was struck on the left side by a northbound 2004 model BMW 745. The collision sent French’s vehicle spinning. It collided with a vacant building on the west side of the road.
French died at the scene. Her passenger, Lois Ann Riley, 62, of TexARKana, was hurt and taken to Wadley Medical Center.
The driver of the BMW was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Les Munn investigated the wreck for the TexARKana Police Department.