Three Fordyce residents died Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle wreck in Bentonville.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Sammy Tucker, 63, was driving a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country north on North Walton Boulevard at Oakwood Avenue about 3:51 p.m.
A southbound 2015 model Chevrolet Suburban veered into the path of the Tucker vehicle and struck it head-on.
Tucker and two of his passengers were killed. They were Lisa Tucker, 61, and Norma Castleberry, 85. A minor that was also in the Tucker vehicle was injured. Minors involved in fatal accidents are not identified in Arkansas State Police reports.
The minor driver of the Suburban was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers. Also hurt was the minor driver of a 2005 model Ford Escape, whose car struck the rear of the Suburban.
The weather was clear and the road condition was good.
Cpl. Markus L. Hutchison of the Bentonville Police Department investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.