A motorcyclist from Kentucky died about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 71 in Sevier County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Maria Jesus Diaz Deleon, 72, of Vandervoort was driving a 2018 model Chevrolet Cruz north on U.S. 71 when she made a left turn onto a private drive near De Queen.
Paul R. Mays, 68, of Heidrick, KY was driving a 2017 model Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on the highway. His motorcycle hit the right front of the car. He died at the scene.
Deleon was hurt and taken to Mena Regional Medical System.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Ernesto Echevarria investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.