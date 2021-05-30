COVID_19_numbers_5_29_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,360

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11-1 (the number of active cases in Columbia County has doubled in the past week.

Total recovered – 2,293+1

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, up from last report of 26.09

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 554+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2+1

Total recovered – 542+1

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.9, up from last repost of 21.59

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 831

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1-1

Total recovered – 806+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.0, down from last report of 21.37

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,338+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+3+2

Total recovered – 2,254+1

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.2, down from last report of 34.75.

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,049+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14

Total recovered – 3,920+2+1

Total number dead – 114

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.8, down from last report of 22.61

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you