Mega Millions

After back-to-back jackpot awards last week, there was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-9-33-47-53, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Mega Ball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Mega Ball + Megaplier winner of $800.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

8-33-55-59-62, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $370 million ($222.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

