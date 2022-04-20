After back-to-back jackpot awards last week, there was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-9-33-47-53, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Mega Ball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Mega Ball + Megaplier winner of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
8-33-55-59-62, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $370 million ($222.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.