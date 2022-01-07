At 6:07 a.m. Thursday, a Drew Central elementary student was struck by a school van near Montongo, in northern Drew County. He suffered a broken arm and leg.
Drew County deputies, MASI, and Drew Central staff responded. Arkansas State Police will investigate the accident.
Sources at the scene described the situation as a northbound school bus slowing to stop, and the van was southbound.
According to Sheriff Mark Gober, the victim, age 10, was attempting to cross the highway to board the school bus, and reportedly struck by the vehicle’s side view mirror.
