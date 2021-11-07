There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-30-48-57-64, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Florida and Washington.
In Arkansas, there were 25 Match 4 winners of $100. There were 18 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $151 million ($109.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-26-28-35-45, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $26 million ($18.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.