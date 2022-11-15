An Arkansas man was sentenced last week in Brownsville, TX, to over seven years in prison for trafficking 75 kilograms of cocaine following a collaborative investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Border Patrol.
Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54, of De Valls Bluff, pleaded guilty on August 1 and was sentenced last Tuesday by a federal judge to serve up to 87 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
In handing down the sentence, the court noted that Rodan engaged in a pattern of conduct in narcotics trafficking as opposed to being caught up in a one-time event.
“As a consequence of his drug trafficking activity, this defendant will spend more than seven years in federal prison,” said HSI San Antonio’s Acting Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee.
According to court documents, law enforcement officials inspected Rodan’s vehicle at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint on September 10, 2020. At that time, they discovered 75.5 kilograms of cocaine and 400 kilograms of marijuana in his tractor-trailer. The trailer contained wooden pallets full of cartons of raspberries. After a K-9 alerted to a drug scent, authorities found 43 bundles of drugs hidden below the pallets.
Rodan remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.