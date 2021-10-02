There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
21-25-36-62-63, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $45 million ($31.7 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-7-11-17-32, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $635 million ($450 million cash).