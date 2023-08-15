TEXARKANA, TX -- An 18-year-old who allegedly shot and killed four members of his immediate family in May pleaded not guilty Monday morning to capital murder of multiple persons and capital murder of a person under age 10 at a hearing in downtown Texarkana.
Cesar Olalde stood for arraignment before 202nd Judge John Tidwell at the Bi-State Justice Building with Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson. Olalde was formally indicted by a Bowie County grand jury last week in the deaths of his parents, adult sister and five-year-old brother.
Olalde allegedly claimed at the time of the murders that he believed his family members were cannibals who planned to eat him. The victims include Olalde’s mother Aida Garcia-Mendoza, father Reuben Olalde, adult sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother, 5-year-old Oliver Olalde.
First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp announced at the hearing Monday that the state has not yet made a decision as to whether it will seek the death penalty for Olalde. The only other punishment on the books in Texas for capital murder is life without the possibility of parole.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.