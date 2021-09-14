An Arkadelphia man died Sunday after an accidental shooting at his residence.
The victim was 68-year-old David Allan Smith, who succumbed to a gunshot wound Sunday morning at the Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia emergency room. Authorities are treating the shooting as an accident.
According to a report filed at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Smith’s wife dialed 911 at about 9:05 a.m. to report her husband had been accidentally shot in the chest. Paramedics and deputies responded to the Smith residence at 101 Nunn Drive, off Central Road, where they observed the husband lying on the floor, conscious and speaking to his wife as well as the medics administering care.
After placing the call, Smith’s wife Nancy explained to the 911 dispatcher that she dropped the loaded handgun as she was handing it to her husband, causing the gun to fire and strike him in the chest.
