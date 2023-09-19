The Arkansas Parole Board has acted on requests from current and former inmates from South Arkansas for commutations or pardons.
The board declared the following commutation requests to be “without merit.”
Hempstead County
Michael Todd, breaking and entering.
Nevada County
Anthony Warren, rape
The board declared that the following recommendation for pardon was “without merit.”
Little River County
Ruby L. Parrish, battery first degree
The board found the following recommendation for pardon “with merit” for restoration of firearm rights only.
Ouachita County
Larry Porchia Sr., terroristic threatening first degree
The board found the following recommendation for pardon “with merit.”
Ouachita County
James Spencer, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana with intent to deliver.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising her authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.