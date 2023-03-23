Restroom facilities are coming soon to Feaster Park as the Arkadelphia Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a bid of $273,260 to have them built.
City officials have been trying for three years to add a restroom facility to the park but had no interested bidders. With a budget of $325,000 the latest bids, in late 2022, exceeded that amount by nearly $75,000, and another contractor placed a bid almost $100,000 over the city’s budget.
The Greenbrier-based Thompson Construction Services came through recently with a low bid on a four-restroom facility, which will be built between the baseball fields and the basketball courts and playground equipment.
The city had considered adding a concession stand to the blueprints but decided concessions would exceed budget and operate at a loss.
FIRE TRUCK TO BE SOLD
The Arkadelphia Fire Department in coming weeks will have a brand new fire engine. To make space for this $957,272 machine the city hopes to sell a pumper vehicle, a 1999 Ford 550XLT that is used as a service company truck, hauling ladders and extra equipment to fire and accident scenes.
Directors had few questions before they agreed to allow the truck to be sold on the GovDeals website. Ward 3 Director Keith Crews asked if there was an estimated value for the old truck. Fire Chief Jason Hunt said he had “no idea” as his research yielded ranges from $8,000 to $75,000.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.