A head-on collision Friday on U.S. 71 near Waldron (Scott County) killed one driver from Shreveport, LA, and injured two people in the other vehicle.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Adrian Crawford, 53, was driving a 2001 model Mercedes south on the highway when he crossed the center line and struck a 2000 model northbound Chevrolet.
Crawford was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he died.
Injured were the other driver, Robert Jones, 53, of Waldron and his passenger, Cody Jones, 26, also of Waldron. They were taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
The wreck happened about 5:26 p.m. at U.S. 71 and Freedom Road about five miles north of Waldron.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Jed L. Bolyard investigated the wreck.